CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign-Urbana Jaycees will be taking school supplies as part of their annual collection drive.
During the month of July donations can be dropped at Chris Booth State Farm at 713 S. State Suite, Suite 102 during the weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Donations benefit students at Dr. Howard Elementary School in Champaign. All items are appreciated for the drive, however suggested items include colored pencils, crayons, glue sticks, spiral notebooks, and tissue boxes.
On July 16 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. there will be a collection spot outside the Champaign Farmer’s Market at Collective Pour. That’s at 340 N. Neal Street in downtown Champaign.
This will be the second year the chapter has conducted a supply drive. Last year, the Champaign Urbana Jaycees donated two bins of school supplies to the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
"Our school supply collection drive is a way for CU Jaycees members to become involved community members. We are able to create community partners, facilitate change, and become an active part in supporting Champaign Urbana," Chapter President Chris Hazel said.