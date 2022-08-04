Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Illinois will start a sales tax holiday on school supplies starting Friday and running ten-days until August 14, 2022.
The school tax holiday was approved by the legislature and Governor Pritzker earlier this year. It reduces the sales tax from 6.25% down to 1.25%.
Eligible items include clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers, rainwear and winter gear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies including book bags, calculators and other items used by students for studying are not subject to the $125 threshold.
Teachers who buy classroom items are also eligible for a $250 income tax credit in 2022 and a $500 credit in 2023.
