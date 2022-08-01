FARMER CITY, ILL. (WAND) - The first day of school is just a couple weeks away, and some schools made changes for the upcoming year. Concerned about the use of phones and how it affects students, this led school leaders to crack down on phone usage.
"It was crystal clear that the biggest factor that was impacting students to fully learn was cell phones," said Brian Easter, principal of Blue Ridge High School.
Brian Easter, principal of blue Ridge High School, sent a letter out to parents in June, notifying them of the new cell phone policy. The policy states phones will be put away and wireless headphones are no longer allowed. He says the parents he's spoken with agree, but the kids need will need to get use to it.
"The reason we're doing this is because we do care about your mental health. We care about your education, we care about teaching you how to socially interact with humans face to face and have conversations with them using words through your mouth. You know, instead of through your thumbs," said Easter.
Blue Ridge High isn't the only school making the same changes. Clinton Junior High is also enforcing a new cell phone policy, stating 'student's personal devices are expected to remain in the lockers from 8:05 am to 3:00 pm.'
Jim Peck, principal at CJHS, told WAND News:
"We believe this is a necessary change to ensure a calm and focused learning environment for our students at CJHS. Our goal is to help students realize that learning is important and if we can help them disconnect from distractions during the school day, we will make great strides in our classrooms."
Easter mentions it'll take everyone some getting use to, but hopes it will benefit the student's education and mental health.
"I believe the first couple weeks will be challenging, and it's going to be how consistent are we going to be with our expectations, and how much support we have from home," said Easter.
