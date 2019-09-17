DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Several MacArthur High School students found themselves sent home Monday by school officials because the school is taking action on students that have not yet received their required physical or meningitis vaccination.
The deadline to get the physical (required for 9th graders) and the vaccination (required for 12th graders) varies from school to school throughout the state, but for MacArthur students, it was Sept. 15.
“When you’re dealing with immunization, it’s the theory that you don’t want someone contaminated by something," Principal Cordell Ingram told WAND on Tuesday.
Ingram said about 100 students either were sent home or didn't attend Monday, many of them opting to fulfill the requirements that same day.
“It’s one of those things, that you know a deadline is looming, and sometimes you just ... kind of wait ‘til the last minute," Ingram said. "So we end up with students who have to miss days of attendance until they can get those immunizations done or make sure that they’ve got their physicals.”
District parents seem supportive of the policy.
“I do agree with it," said Kendra Jones-Lee, a parent of a MacArthur student. "I mean, we have ample opportunity for our kids to get their vaccines. I think the policy’s been that way since I was in elementary school.”
“I don’t see a problem with it. I mean, if that what’s you gotta do to get things done," said Clifford Bruce, the grandparent of a MacArthur student.
While many of those 100 students were already back in school by Tuesday, Ingram said about half of them have yet to show proof of their vaccination or physical, and they'll be kept out of classes for as long as it takes to get that done.
“The onus in the end does fall on the parent," Ingram said. "At the end of the day, you still gotta get up and you('ve) still got to take them and get them.”
Ingram said if a student makes an attempt to get their physical or vaccine, but aren't able to for some reason - for example, their doctor's office not having the vaccine - the student is able to attend school in the meantime.