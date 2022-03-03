(WAND) - WAND News is learning more about the investigation into two separate teens arrested for bringing a gun to school.
The first happened Wednesday at Southeast High School in Springfield. The latest happened Thursday at Rantoul High School.
"At about 9:15 this morning the school staff was notified that there was a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm. Within seconds they were notifying the SRO and in really less than 10 minutes they were able to take this kid into custody," Deputy Chief Justin Bouse of the Rantoul Police Department told WAND News.
Rantoul police said this is a serious situation that will take school leaders, parents and students working together to keep our schools safe.
"If a parents sees a child leaving with something that may be suspicious, may look out of place, making sure you're talking to your children, making sure you're asking them about things," Bouse explained.
He wants parents to be attentive when their child leaves the house.
Bouse also asks students to be aware of their peers once they arrive for class each day.
"If students are talking among students, or seeing things. If they see something out of place, if somebody makes a comment, if somebody brings a gun to school, to make sure they're notifying school staff," Bouse added.
But school officials are also working to keep students safe.
In Rantoul, a school resource officer was able to quickly respond to the situation.
"They were able to get this kid in custody, find the firearm and really ensure the safety of the staff and students at the school," Bouse said.
District 186 is also reviewing its safety plan after going on lockdown Wednesday when a gun fell out of a student's bag.
"Everything was locked down, students were wanded and all lockers were searched with the K9 units," Tony Mars, president of the District 186 school board, told WAND News.
Mars said this, along with the deadly stabbing at Lanphier in the fall, has the board ready to pass a new safety program.
"Surveillance equipment and additional cameras, the metal detectors and the wanding, that is not 100% fool-proof. But if we have the opportunity, if we have the means to be able to do it, it definitely has to be considered," Mars added.
The board must still formally vote on the proposed school safety plan. But Mars said if it is approved, the equipment could be installed before the end of the school year.
District 186 has also hired more social workers to combat school violence as students continue to adjust from the pandemic.
