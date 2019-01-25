CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Schweighart Shootout, hosted by Jefferson Middle School's Archery program, will bring close to 750 archers to the Champaign area this weekend.
The event will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25-26, at Jefferson Middle School and the Champaign Park District Leonhard Center.
Over 750 archers have registered, making this archery tournament the largest in the State besides the State tournament.
In 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 the Jefferson Middle School Archery program have been State Champions. They are 6th in the Nation and 9th in the World.
"I cannot be more proud of the dedication, hard work, and maturity these kids demonstrate, states Jason Brown, the head coach of the Jefferson Archery Team. "Since the archery programs inception 7 years ago, this sport has given kids who may not have been the biggest, fastest, or physically the strongest an opportunity to be part of a team. The teams have continued to grow over the years with this year being the biggest at 125 archers."
The Schweighart Shootout is open to the public.
There is a spectator admission charge at the door ($3.00 per person. Kids 8 and under are free).
Shooting on Friday, Jan. 25, begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 26, shooting begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.