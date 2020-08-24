SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WAND) - Convicted murderer Scott Peterson's death penalty sentence has been overturned by the California Supreme Court.
Peterson was sentenced to death in 2005 for the 2002 murder of Laci Peterson, 27, who was eight months pregnant with the couple's son at the time.
On Christmas Eve, 2002, Peterson dumped Laci's body from his fishing boat into the San Fransisco Bay. It surfaced months later.
He was convicted in 2004 of first-degree murder for his wife's death and second-degree murder for their unborn son's death.
The California Supreme Court said, "Peterson contends his trial was flawed for multiple reasons, beginning with the unusual amount of pretrial publicity that surrounded the case. We reject Peterson's claim that he received an unfair trial as to the guilt and thus affirm his convictions for murder."
However, the justices did decide the trial judge "made a series of clear and significant errors in jury selection that, under long-standing United States Supreme Court precedent, undermined Peterson's right to an impartial jury at the penalty phase."
The court agreed with Peterson's argument that potential jurors were improperly dismissed from the jury pool after saying they personally disagreed with the death penalty, but would be willing to follow the law and impose it.
Peterson will get a new sentencing, but prosecutors may try to have him receive a death sentence again.
