(WAND) - The Illinois Sheriffs' Association is going to be focusing especially hard on Scott's Law during a traffic awareness campaign.
Scott's Law or the Move Over Law requires drivers to move over to another lane if a police or emergency vehicle is stopped on the shoulder.
Drivers are also told to proceed with caution and reduce speed, while still maintaining a safe speed for road conditions.
16 law enforcement officers have been hit while conducting traffic stops on the side of the road in 2019.
Illinois has had four traffic related officer fatalities already in 2019.
The campaign starts Friday and will go through April 19.