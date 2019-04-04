DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Workers are busy getting Scovill Zoo ready for opening day on Saturday.
The zoo opens up for the season on April 6. Dozens of keepers and volunteers were busy putting the final touches on exhibits and attractions inside the zoo.
"It's a lot of work to get us to opening day, but it's nice to see faces again and get to talk to people," explained Swing Keeper, Katy Huggins.
Workers were busy sweeping, building and cleaning exhibits. Swing Keeper, Kelly Lawson says the majority of the animals are moving back to their outside exhibits from inside. With the help of others, Lawson was able to move the Guinea Pigs to their outdoor exhibit.
"We're going to weigh them and check them all out, just to make sure everyone is good to go," explains Lawson.
As the warm weather starts creeping into central Illinois all of the animals will be outside and ready for visitors to come see them.
"When the spring comes I'm glad everybody gets to go back outside and the people are coming back to the zoo," said Lawson.
The zoo opens Saturday. The hours are weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information click here.