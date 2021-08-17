DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo reached a major milestone with 4 million visitors!
The Decatur zoo first opened its doors in 1967. On Aug. 17, 2021, it honored the 4 millionth visitor and their family.
The family took home a prize pack worth over $500, including a one-year membership, a certificate and the choice to visit the penguins, red pandas or sloths up close.
"We're an AZA accredited zoo, and that's a testament to this community as well for the support they've given the zoo over the years," said Scovill Zoo Director Ken Frye. "It keeps us striving to get better and get better, and we're looking at new exhibits down the road and we continually look forward to the support from the community to reach these new exhibits and new things for them to keep coming to the zoo and to reach our 5 millionth guest here in the next 10 years or so."
Scovill Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
