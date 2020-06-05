DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo in Decatur will reopen on June 8, officials said Friday.
The facility will operate from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day with last admission happening one hour before closing. The petting zoo and herpaquarium will be closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, and special reduced ticket pricing of $5 per person will be available in June due to these closures.
Zoo members get in free each day. Free admission days will be each Thursday from June 11 to Oct. 8.
The zoo is opening as part of Phase 3 of Gov. JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Guidelines will include:
- Staff wearing face coverings and using sneeze guards at admission
- Enforcement of social distancing guidelines and showing "6 feet apart" signage
- Following CDC cleaning and disinfecting protocols of all shared equipment and common areas
- Encouraging online ticket purchasing to reserve admission times
- Keeping high touch point areas, such as water fountains, off limits
- Encouraging guests to wear face coverings and not touch facility accessories
Visitors and members are asked to book tickets online at this link or check available capacity at the zoo by calling (217)421-7435 during open hours and before attending. Staff will be limiting walk-up entry.
Officials said the Z.O. & O. Train and Endangered Species Carousel are closed until further notice.
Scovill Zoo is still offering camps, including Critter Tales (ages 5 & 6), Zoo Kids (ages 7 & 8), Zoo Camp (ages 9 & 10) and Zoo Crew (ages 11 & 13). Registration can be completed at this link.
Visit the Scovill Zoo website for more information.
