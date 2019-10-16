DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two new attractions will be introduced at the Scovill Zoo in Decatur.
According to the Decatur Park District, the new exhibits will include an education pavilion and an aviary bird exhibit. Work is expected to start on those projects this Fall, and work should be complete by Spring 2020.
The education pavilion will feature a covered structure with a glass surround that will allow visitors to be get closer to the wolves. The space will also be used for classes to teach the public and zoo staff more about the animals.
The aviary exhibit will have birds flying freely so visitors can interact with them. The park district said this project has been on the books for the last five years.
Park district members hope the new attractions will keep families excited about visiting the zoo.