DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Baby lemur twins born at the Scovill Zoo need names and the zoo is asking the public to vote.
The babies were earlier this spring to mom Gremlin.
The proposed names all have Greek mythology flair with the three options being: Artemis & Apollo, Demeter & Zeus, and Phoebe & Titan.
Voting begins today on the zoo's Facebook page and runs through May 11th.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.