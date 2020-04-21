(WAND) - The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers announced Tuesday morning there is "no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the event has been canceled since World War II (1943-45).
Bee officials said eligibility requirements for the next event, set for June 1-3, 2021, are not changing. This means eighth graders set to compete in 2020 missed their final opportunity.
“Our hearts go out to the spellers who won't get their final shot at winning because of the pandemic and the difficult decisions it is prompting us to make,” a statement from bee executive director Paige Kimble said.
Scripps had previously said on March 20 they were postponing the bee without providing a new date. Even though the event has been canceled, organizers said they will find a way to recognized the over 150 spellers on won their regional bees and qualified for the national event in 2020.
The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee was historic, as eight people shared the title of co-champion.