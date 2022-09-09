SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Education Association (SEA) told WAND News it is at a stalemate with District 186 leaders over the latest union contract.
SEA union members voted down a contract offer from the district in August at a ratification meeting. Since then SEA leaders have been working on a proposal to address member concerns about school safety and salaries that keep up with inflation.
Friday SEA leaders met with District 186 representatives, but were unable to come to a deal.
In a statement to WAND News, SEA President Aaron Graves said:
"The School District responded to very little and did not address the key issues vocalized by the general membership at the ratification meeting last month. The SEA bargaining team was prepared and willing to remain in negotiations further into the evening. The district however preferred to adjourn, declaring we have reached an impasse and that they will be filing for mediation."
The negotiations are now expected to move forward with a mediator present.
