(WAND) - Former James Bond actor Sean Connery has died aged 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.
The BBC reports Connery’s family confirmed the news. No cause of death is immediately known at this time
Connery was in other films including The Hunt for Red October, The Untouchables and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
