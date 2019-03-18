DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in the Danville area.
A 32-year-old man told police someone fired gunshots at him during a fight in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. The victim went to the OSF emergency room for treatment, and police responded to the hospital at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday. He was not able to provide a description of the suspected shooter.
Officers later learned Chicago men (35 and 49 years old) were hospitalized. Those two men refused to cooperate with police, according to a press release.
Each of the victims had non-life-threatening wounds. All of them are no longer in hospital care.
Police say they’re continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville police at (217)431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217)446-TIPS.