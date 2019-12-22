DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Crews are expected to continue their search Sunday for a man who fell through the ice.
The Wapella Fire Department says it got a call after one Saturday afternoon that a man had fallen through the ice on a farm pond. The department says the accident happened in the Swisher Hill area.
Ice and water rescue efforts had to stop Saturday because it got too dark outside. Efforts are expected to pick back up Sunday morning.
Officials ask people to please avoid the area while they search. That's because they need space for their equipment. The Wapella Fire Department says it's being helped with the search by several other agencies.
