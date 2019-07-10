PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – A 91-year-old man is missing in Menard County, according to law enforcement.
The Menard County Sheriff’s Office said emergency service agencies are searching Wednesday evening in the area of Jurgens Avenue and Five Points Street for the men. He last had on a tan shirt and blue jeans with a white or tan baseball cap.
If someone finds this person, they’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (217)632-2273.
Anyone wishing to help with a large and coordinated search effort that started Wednesday can go to the staging area, located at the second residence to the west on Jurgens Avenue from Five Points Street, at 8 a.m. Thursday. Deputies said they stopped the search Wednesday night because of darkness approaching, which will limit search efforts on the ground, and will resume in the morning.
