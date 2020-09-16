SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police said they are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.
Addison Sanders was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday along South 15th Street. Police said they are searching the area and places she is known to frequent. They added it's possible she may be at her friend's house and they are checking with them.
The girl is described as being of mixed race. There is no clothing description available.
Several police officers are out as of 9:30 p.m. searching for this child.
