DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A search for a missing man is underway in the Decatur area.
Police said they are looking to locate Charles W. Harris, 54. Harris is Black, 5-foot-6 in height and weighs 120 pounds. He is known to frequent the Good Samaritan Inn or the Oasis.
Anyone who might know of Harris' location should contact Detective Patient at (217)424-2738. Police can be reached for non-emergencies at (217)424-2711.
