SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a missing man in Sangamon County.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said 50-year-old Ronald R. Buecker was last heard from at about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. His vehicle was located in a corn field in the 13300 block of Cotton Hill Road in Pawnee.
When he was last seen, deputies said Buecker had on a blue Illini polo shirt with an orange "I," along with blue jeans. He is 5-foot-10 in height and weighs about 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and a bald head.
Information should be reported to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office by calling (217)753-6666.
