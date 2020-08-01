SAN DIEGO (AP) — Helicopters and boats ranging from inflatables to a Navy destroyer are searching for eight people missing after their Marine landing craft went down off the Southern California coast.
The tank-like amphibious assault vehicle took on water and sank hundreds of feet Thursday off San Clemente Island after a training exercise.
Eight Marines were rescued but one died. Seven Marines and a Navy corpsman are missing.
The Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are looking for them. The Marine Corps also has suspended waterborne operations of more than 800 of the amphibious vehicles.
NBC affiliate, KNSD, spoke with Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, Commanding General, I MEF, who said the sunken AAV is more than a thousand meters offshore and several hundred feet below the surface of the ocean, deeper than the range of human divers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.