SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of robbing someone at gunpoint Tuesday night is in custody.
Springfield police said it happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a parking lot in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Monroe Street. They said a gun was involved in the theft.
The suspects are accused of taking a cell phone and keys from the victim. There were no injuries.
As police arrived, officers said the suspects fled the area. They said the suspect they are looking for is a black male who may or may not be armed. No other descriptive details are available at this time.
Police have not identified the arrested suspect yet.
Anyone who might have information about this armed robbery is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8325.