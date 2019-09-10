WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a suspected bank robber, who they said showed a gun Tuesday morning.
Police said they were dispatched at 9:50 a.m. to Farmer's State Bank in Watseka. They were unable to find a suspect at that time.
Security video showed a 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-2 male with a slender build, who had on a fake beard and wig. Officers said he showed a silver handgun and fled the business with cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Marcott at (815)432-6822.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Department, Illinois State Police and FBI joined Watseka police in the investigation.