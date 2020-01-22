CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said jumped a bank counter and stole cash.
Authorities said they responded at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday to First Mid Bank and Trust, located at 2911 Crossing Court. The suspect is accused of showing a handgun, jumping the counter and demanding money. He's accused of leaving with an unknown amount of money.
There were no injuries and police said there is no evidence the gun was fired.
Police said the suspect is male, about 5-foot-4 and has a thin build. he had on a skeleton face mask, light blue jeans, a green and blue hooded sweatshirt, gloves and tan boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-TIPS, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" smartphone app.