SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a missing 88-year-old woman from Springfield.
Police said Patricia Young is missing from the 1900 block of N. 22nd St. She is described as 5-foot-5 in height with a weight of 175 pounds. She has grey hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, white gloves and a black purse. She has been known to visit St. Cabrini Church at 1020 N. Milton Ave. in Springfield, along with the surrounding area.
Officers said Young was seen on video Tuesday morning at about 9:15 a.m. walking west on East Clear Lake Avenue near the Crossing liquor store. Businesses and residents in the area are asked to check their camera systems.
Authorities are focused Wednesday night on Clear Lake to North Grand and Dirksen Parkway to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Young has a condition that places her in danger, police said.
If anyone has seen Young or has any information about her whereabouts, they should call the Springfield police front desk at (217)788-8325 or central dispatch at (217)788-8311.
