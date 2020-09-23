CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a Champaign man who was recently reported missing.
Police said 51-year-old Tommie Bates was reported missing Tuesday, but was last seen on Sept. 19 in Champaign.
According to a missing person report, Bates had on a red Chicago Bulls T-shirt, black pants with white spots and black and white FILA shoes. He also reportedly has a missing upper front tooth.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Champaign police at (217)351-4545.
