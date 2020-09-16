JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said they have found Tricia A. Ralston, who was reported missing Wednesday in central Illinois.
Before she went missing, police said Ralston, 41, was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 1941 W. Morton Ave in Jacksonville. She had a condition in place that put her in danger, per a press release.
Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. Jacksonville police said she was found Wednesday evening.
"Thank you to everyone! The missing person has been safely located," a JPD Facebook post said. "Everyone that shared, told a friend, used word of mouth, it helped and we appreciate it!"
