NEW LENOX, Ill. (WAND) - A search is underway for a missing Will County woman believed to be in danger.
New Lenox police said they are looking for 82-year-old Lillie M. Bennett. She has a medical condition that places her in danger, an endangered missing person advisory said.
Bennett was last seen at Silver Creek Hospital in New Lenox and could be in the Mokena area.
She is 5-foot-1 in height and weighs 145 pounds. She has black hair and is believed to be wearing a pink shirt, black pants and white shoes. Police said she drives a gray 2009 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate DNTASK4.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call New Lenox police at (815)462-6100 or 911.
