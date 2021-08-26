BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a missing man from Bloomington-Normal.
Jelani J.J. Day, 25, is a graduate student from Illinois State University. He was reported missing Wednesday under what police described as unknown circumstances by his family and an ISU faculty member.
Police said Day's family last spoke to him Monday evening. They tried to find him but did not have success. Officers said he has not shown up to class for the last several days.
Day is Black, 6-foot-2 in height and weighs 180 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes and has some facial hair.
Authorities said Day is known to drive a white 2010 Chrysler 300, which has Illinois registration CH74067.
Anyone with information about Day should call Bloomington police at (309)820-8888. They should also contact Detective Paul Jones at (309)434-2548 or email him at pjones@cityblm.org.
