SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a missing 71-year-old man from Sherman.
Cloyd Bechtel was reported missing by his family on Oct. 18. He was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
At the time he was last seen, Bechtel was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5-foot-6 in height and 160 pounds in weight with gray hair and blue eyes.
Bechtel drives a primer gray, full size 1991 Dodge camper van with Illinois registration AH75819. He usually lives in the van, the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office said, and parks in a hotel or church lot.
Bechtel may be suffering from hallucinations brought on by PTSD.
The picture of Bechtel attached to this story is from 2016, but authorities said he looks similar to how he does in the photo. The picture of a van attached to this story is not specifically Bechtel's van, but is "very similar in appearance," deputies said.
Anyone with information or tips should call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (217)753-6840. If there is no answer, a person should contact Sangamon County Central Dispatch at (217)753-6666.
