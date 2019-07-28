DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
They’re looking for 26-year-old Cedric Thomas. Officials say he was last seen with his mother at Walmart on Prospect in Decatur on Saturday around 7:45 p.m.
DPD says Cedric walked away from his mother and was last seen walking in the area of Water Street and Mound. Officials say Cedric is 6-foot-tall, around 150 pounds, and lives with an intellectual disability.
He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and white Jordan shoes. Decatur Police add that Cedric also has a shaved head and a small amount of hair on his chin.
If you know where Cedric is, please contact DPD at 424-2711.