CHICAGO (WAND) - The family of a missing University of Illinois student is searching for him in the Chicago area.
On Saturday evening, NBC Chicago reports Inaki Bascaran was with friends in the River North neighborhood of Chicago. His father talked with reporters about what happened that night while standing outside of Celeste, located in the 100 block of West Hubbard St., which is the bar where Inaki went with three friends.
According to Jose Bascaran, his son was last seen by friends at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Inaki sent multiple texts saying he had failed in attempts to get back into the bar, then called his roommate after midnight to tell him he was at a Walgreens and that he was going to come home, according to Jose.
Family said all calls and texts since that time were unanswered and unread, leading them to believe Inaki's phone died.
On Monday, the family and friends searched alleyways near Celeste. The station reports the family told a law firm they planned to search on Lower Wacker Drive for signs of Inaki.
Chicago police described him as Hispanic with a light complexion, green eyes and brown hair. Inaki is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 165 pounds. His family said he had on blue pants, a gray long-sleeve shirt and possibly a brown or beige jacket at the time when he was last seen.
Those with information are asked to call Chicago police at (312)744-8266. A website is now active for people who might have information about Inaki's whereabouts.
Jose Bascaran said information could matter, even if it seems like it's not relevant.
“It is very important that they communicate that information because it can make a difference in the process," he said. "We are very grateful for any support.”
