BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of sexually abusing a minor is wanted in the Bloomington area.
Bloomington officers say the man shown in pictures attached to this story committed criminal sexual abuse against a victim under 17 years old. He was seen in the area of Front and Center streets and around Front and Madison from 11:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.
Police say the man is Hispanic, is in his late 20’s or early 30’s and has facial hair on his chin. He had a red lanyard around his neck, which could have a key on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fanelli at (309)434-2457 or McLean County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309)828-1111. A call that leads to an arrest and indictment could mean a reward of as much as $1,000.