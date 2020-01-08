DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Someone shot a man in the leg Tuesday night in Decatur, police said.
Officers said they responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:15 p.m. and spoke to a gunshot victim who had been shot in the leg. The 26-year-old man said a masked person approached him that night and tried to hit him with a gun.
The victim then tried to get into the vehicle he arrived at the scene in and was shot at, causing the leg wound.
The person shot would only tell police it happened on the "east side of town" and would not provide an exact address, investigators said.
Police are continuing to search for a suspect Wednesday.