EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is wanted in an Effingham motor vehicle theft.
Police said the person in pictures attached to this story is wanted for the theft. The suspect is wearing a black coat, has their hood over their head and is wearing a red hat in the pictures.
The suspect can be seen interacting with a white car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Effingham Police Department Detective Matt Hoelscher or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.
