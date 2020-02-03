SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A search warrant was executed at House Speaker Mike Madigan's office in relation to a sexual misconduct investigation against a former state representative.
WEEK reports Illinois State Police were at the Capitol building executing the search warrant Wednesday.
Speaker Madigan said the office got a complaint of sexual harassment on Nov. 19, 2018. The complaint involved an employee and former state representative.
The alleged perpetrator was prohibited from having contact with employees of Madigan's office and from visiting the Capitol complex.
The allegations were deemed credible by Madigan's office in in February 2019.
The former lawmaker was barred from entering the Capitol complex without an escort.
After getting additional information about the allegations the following month, Madigan reported the possible criminal misconduct to the Sangamon County State's Attorney who in turn told him to call ISP.
ISP contacted Madigan's office on January 24, 2020 to request a file with documents about the investigation.
The search warrant was then executed Wednesday.