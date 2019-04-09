MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are behind bars after police served a search warrant on a home and found drugs.
According to a report, police served a search warrant on a home in the 2300 block of Charleston Ave on Monday around 11 a.m. While police were at the home they located Lonnie Sowell inside. He was arrested on outstanding warrants in Coles County that included a probation violation.
During the search of Sowell, police located over 15 grams of meth in individually packages for sale on him. Also in the home at the time was 55-year-old Steven Strong. He was also charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Police found about five grams of meth on Strong during the search.
Both Strong and Sowell were booked into the Coles County Jail.