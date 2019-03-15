DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Season tickets will be on sale for the 2019 season at The Devon G. Buffett Amphitheater for a limited time.
They will be on sale from Monday, March 18 at 10 a.m. until Friday, March 29 at 5:00 p.m.
Season tickets include the full season of at least 22 shows produced by The Devon including headliner acts .38 Special, Wynonna Judd, Leonid & Friends and Brian McKnight, plus $5 Friday Series, Tribute Series and a Christian Day featuring Jordan Feliz.
The lineup is:
May 24: 38 Special
May 25: Wynonna & The Big Noise
May 26: Forever Motown
June 29: Christian Day with Jordan Feliz
July 13: Leonid & Friends
August 9: The Brian McKnight 4
Season tickets can be purchased in three seating levels of the venue including reserved seating level for $375 per person, general admission terrace level for $300 per person and general admission lawn level for $225 per person.
"We've worked hard to secure a quality line-up while keeping things as affordable as possible for attendees," said Mike Wilcott, General Manager of The Devon. "With the full season having at least 22 shows, the price for a lawn season ticket averages just over $10 per show."
Season tickets will be available by calling the Decatur Park District office at (217) 422-5911 or in person at 620 East Riverside Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday. S
Single show tickets will go on sale April 5 and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.