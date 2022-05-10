Its finally starting to feel more like summer outside, and that means seasonal businesses are preparing to open their doors. But with an already tight job market, companies are scrambling to fill positions.
It takes Splash Cove 130 to 160 staff members to keep operations running smoothly all summer.
"Right now, we're hovering right around 120, so we're getting really close. Obviously the more staff, the less stress on everyone, so we are hoping to fill out these final spots," Tracy Hewitt, aquatics supervisor for Splash Cove, told WAND News.
Hewitt started hiring in February to ensure slots are filled by Memorial Day weekend.
"A lot of students are away at college and are trying to come back and have a job ready for them. So that is a challenging piece to be able to meet everyone as they are hours away. On top of that, all the high school students, they are finishing up graduating, and sports and things like that," Hewitt said.
Hewitt is also competing with dozens of other Decatur businesses looking to fill open positions.
"Our workforce is tight. So we have folks that have been needing to fill their workforce for quite some time. And now here we are upon the summer months, and now we have seasonal jobs as well," Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, told WAND News.
With more than 1,800 job openings in Decatur and Macon County, Rothrock said employers need to work to differentiate themselves to prospective workers.
"It's about positioning your company as a great place to work. Your benefits, your culture - those are the types of things that really sell and individual on whether they want to come work for you," Rothrock said.
Hewitt said with flexible hours and a family-fun atmosphere, Splash Cove hopes to attract more candidates before opening day.
"If you are still looking to be a lifeguard, I would love for you to come talk to me, give me a call. We are going to be in the thick of things getting people trained and ready over the next couple of weeks," Hewitt said.
