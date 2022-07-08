SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture is looking to hire seasonal employees for the Illinois State Fair.
Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour.
Applications must be made online and can be accessed by clicking HERE or by visiting the Illinois State Fair website.
For questions, contact the IDOA Bureau of Human Resources at AGR.SeasonalHR@illinois.gov or 217-785-4875.
