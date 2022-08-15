(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will enjoy a mostly dry week ahead with seasonal temperatures.
Mostly cloudy and breezy conditions are on tap Monday with highs in the low-80s.
A few showers are possible late tonight across our western hometowns and we'll see a few scattered showers Tuesday.
Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
A few more scattered showers are possible again by the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
