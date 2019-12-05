MIAMI (WAND) – A UPS worker has been arrested for stealing packages totally more than $1,000.
Emmanuel Reggin Jr., 18, a seasonal employee, was helping a full-time driver unload packages on Monday. Reggin put aside three boxes in different locations by different business dumpsters, a police report obtained by WSVN-TV said.
One box had two Kindles another had an iPad 7 and the third a Surface Pro, police say. The items were $1,049.97 in total.
After Reggin and the driver finished their route Reggin returned to the business in a Nissan Altima and was seen pulling the boxes into his car, the police report said.
The next day Reggin helped the driver unload more boxes to the same business, police said. He again set a box under a dumpster outside. This time the box contained an HP Laptop. Police say he grabbed two more boxes with PS4’s inside them.
The manager of the business said he watched the surveillance video and saw Reggin the day before putting the packages in his car. Police were called to the business and while they were there, they saw Reggin drive by before leaving.
Police were able to stop him during a traffic stop. Reggin agreed to cooperate and agreed to have is vehicle searched. Police were able to find all of the items in his possession.
He was arrested on third-degree grand theft charges.