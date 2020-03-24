ILLINOIS (WAND) - Secretary of State Jesse White is warning Illinoisans to be wary of con-artists who may try and take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said scammers may try to use the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on financial markets to try and scare and manipulate investors.
“We know con artists use current events to set up schemes that seem legitimate and promising,” said White. “Scammers may claim that their investment opportunities involve companies that have solutions or cures for COVID-19 and are guaranteed to turn a profit. But remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
White warns investors should be skeptical of no-risk guarantees and promises of profitable alternatives to the stock market.
White said people should check to make sure any salesperson who approaches them is registered as required by federal law. “If you have concerns about your retirement accounts or investments, talk to your financial professional and avoid making decisions based on panic or fear,” White said.
To identify potential investment fraud, ask yourself the following:
- Is the person who is selling the investment or offering the investment advice properly registered to conduct business in Illinois?
- Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment? If someone offers you a “can’t miss” investment opportunity and puts you on the spot, don’t be afraid to walk away.
- Are there promises of no risk and guaranteed returns on the investment? Investments carry risks which may even include the risk of losing your entire investment amount if the scheme is fraudulent.
To check if a salesperson or investment adviser is registered or to file a complaint if you believe you were the victim of an investment fraud, visit the Secretary of State’s website by clicking HERE.