MIAMI (WAND) - Organizers have canceled the second 2020 presidential debate, The Washington Post reported Friday.
The Commission on Presidential Debates decided to not have the second meeting between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. It was scheduled to be held on Oct. 15 in Miami.
The two sides had disagreed about the format. On Thursday, the commission had announced the debate would be held in a virtual format. President Trump then declined to take part in a virtual debate.
The president is expected to resume having public events on the weekend of Oct. 10-11, starting with an outdoor White House speech, per an administration official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.