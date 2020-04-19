(WAND) - Just a couple of days after the first airlift of protective gear made its way to Illinois, a second airlift will be arriving on Monday.
At Sunday's COVID-19 Press briefing, Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard will handle the logistics of all PPE equipment in that airlift.
“These millions of masks and gloves will be taken to our state warehouse where inventory and performance quality checks are done, before we ship them out to keep our first responders and healthcare professionals protected as they work to keep us safe," he said.
This past Thursday, the first airlift of supplies arrived and was loaded with millions of masks and gloves for first responders and medical staff.
Pritzker acknowledged both shipments came from China, and was critical of the federal government over the state directly airlifting supplies from another country.
“That’s the landscape we’re operating in, competing with other states, other countries, and even our own federal government for supplies – so if an airlift is what it takes to bring the PPE to protect our nurses, firefighters, police officers, and other essential workers, then it’s an airlift we’ll use, without hesitation," he stated.