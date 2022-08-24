SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An annual event featuring speakers and vendors, as well as a 3-on-3 basketball exhibition, aims to help men and teenage boys get a handle on good health.
The second annual Men's Health Summit will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Union Baptist Church, 1405 E. Monroe St., Springfield.
The free event is open to males 15 years and older. During the event, attendees can enjoy a meal and participate in health screenings, giveaways and prize drawings.
"We want to break down barriers that often keep men from accessing medical and mental health care," said Anthony Bondon, event organizer. "So we provide this welcoming environment in which men and boys can see other males acting as mentors or role models and taking visible steps to improve their health."
Two keynote speakers, Dr. Sam Gaines, an internal medicine physician affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital, and Dr. Fredrick Echols, CEO of Cure Violence Global and former health commissioner and heath director for the city of St. Louis, will address topics related to the mental and physical wellness of men and boys.
The Pick and Roll Men's Health Summit 3-on-3 basketball exhibition will be held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois, 300 S. 15th St., Springfield. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Games begin at 10 a.m. To preregister a team, call Ben Sutton at 217-836-5740 or email kinghiram12@aol.com.
This event is hosted by Central Lodge #3 Prince Hall Masons. Sponsors include Memorial Health, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Molina Healthcare.
For more information about the event, call Bondon at 217–520–7637.
