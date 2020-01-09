NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) – A second suspect has been arrested in the death of a former Decatur teen, according to Normal Police Officers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Police arrested 19-year-old Dewon I.C. Griffin of Bloomington for first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Tariq Houston.
Griffin was arrested in the 400 block of West Chestnut in Bloomington.
Houston was shot and killed in an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue in Normal. The shooting happened at a large New Year’s Eve party just before midnight.
On Jan. 3, NPD arrested Garrett Ahlfield. Police believe he fired a gun into the air and fled the scene. In a video from the scene, you see Ahlfield approach the group and fire five rounds in the air. After the shots you see people gathering around Houston.
Houston died from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.