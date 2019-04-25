DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A second suspect accused of shooting two men in Decatur is behind bars.
Police say they arrested 29-year-old Tyronn L. Ricks at around 10:45 a.m. Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened on the night of April 18 in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. In that shooting, Ricks and Jamaal Anthony Jackson, 26, are accused of firing shots into a second car as one they were in drove by. One victim in their 40s and another in their 20s were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
Investigators found shell casings at that shooting scene. They arrested Jackson on Tuesday.
Police were unable to tell WAND-TV where Ricks was arrested. He and Jackson both face attempted murder charges.
Bond for each suspect is set at $500,000.